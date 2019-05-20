Listen Live Sports

Chicago police seek suspect in arson attempt at synagogue

May 20, 2019 6:26 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are stepping up patrols at synagogues as well as Jewish schools and businesses after an attempted arson at a synagogue and vandalism near others.

Police say they’re seeking to identify a person seen on surveillance video about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Anshe Sholom B’nai Israel Congregation in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood. Police say the person tried to use Molotov cocktails to cause a fire, but no damage or injuries were reported.

Rabbi David Wolkenfeld says three broken bottles containing charred black towels were found outside the synagogue.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) said on Twitter that detectives also are investigating the smashing of car windows outside synagogues in the Rogers Park area. Guglielmi says different suspects are being sought in the attempted arson and the car vandalism.

