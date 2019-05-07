Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Court to hear appeal to reinstate lawsuit in church massacre

May 7, 2019 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Survivors and family members of nine people killed in a racist attack at a South Carolina church are asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their lawsuit.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed against the federal government over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used in the 2015 shooting.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit last year, but sharply criticized the government for what he called its “abysmally poor policy choices” on how it runs the national database for firearm background checks.

The FBI has acknowledged that a 2015 drug charge should have prevented Roof from buying the gun.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Roof was sentenced to death in the massacre at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.