Daughter of Tennessee man executed in 2006 seeks DNA testing

May 1, 2019 3:36 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The daughter of a Tennessee man executed in 2006 is seeking DNA testing from the crime scene.

Sedley Alley was convicted of the 1985 murder of 19-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins in Millington. Alley confessed to the crime but later said the confession was coerced.

Barry Scheck, with The Innocence Project, helped argue for DNA testing in Alley’s case before his execution, but that request was denied.

Scheck is now representing Alley’s daughter April Alley in the new request for DNA testing. He said at a news conference Wednesday in Nashville that the effort comes after an investigator on a different homicide case contacted his office about a possible alternative suspect in Collins’ slaying.

April Alley spoke briefly Wednesday before breaking down in tears, saying it was all overwhelming.

