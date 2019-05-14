Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deadline postponed for dealing with UNC Confederate statue

May 14, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The board governing North Carolina’s public universities has again pushed back its deadline for deciding what to do with a Confederate monument at its flagship campus.

The University of North Carolina system issued a news release Tuesday saying it would not be discussing the statue known as Silent Sam at its May 21 meeting as planned. May had been picked after a March deadline was pushed back.

No new deadline was given Tuesday. The next scheduled Board of Governors meeting is September.

The news release says the board and universities have been focused on other issues including the legislative session.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“Silent Sam” stood in a main quad for over a century before it was torn down last August by protesters who called it a racist symbol.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.