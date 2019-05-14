Listen Live Sports

Death penalty trial set to start for dad in deaths of 5 kids

May 14, 2019 12:34 pm
 
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A jury has been selected and opening statements should begin soon in the death penalty trial of a South Carolina father charged with killing his five children.

The 12-member jury with six alternates was selected Monday at the Lexington County Courthouse after two weeks of questioning. Judge Eugene Griffith isn’t telling them who’s on the jury and who are alternates until just before deliberations.

Authorities say 37-year-old Timothy Jones Jr. killed his children, ages 8, 7, 6, 2 and 1, in their Lexington home in August 2014. Police say he drove their bodies around for a week, buried them in Alabama and was arrested in Mississippi.

Jones’ lawyers plan to argue an insanity defense.

Lawyers and the judge say the trial may not end before June.

