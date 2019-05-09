Listen Live Sports

Deputies: Man accused of torturing little girl kills himself

May 9, 2019 4:37 pm
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of torturing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter by burning her, shooting her with a BB gun and wearing a werewolf mask to scare her has killed himself.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says 37-year-old Andrew Bennett Ross Celauis died at a hospital Tuesday.

Celauis was arrested April 9. He tried to kill himself May 1 in his jail cell and was hospitalized. He died six days later.

Investigators say Celauis filmed himself torturing the child. They say he placed a dog collar on the girl and shocked her awake at night. Then he stood over her wearing a werewolf mask.

Investigators say the mother didn’t know about the abuse. It was discovered when she brought the girl to the hospital for treatment of ringworm, which turned out to be burns.

