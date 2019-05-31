Listen Live Sports

Doctor says dad who killed kids is insane, defense rests

May 31, 2019 4:45 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The defense has rested in the death penalty trial of a father charged with killing his five children, after a psychiatrist testified that the defendant was insane at the time of the killings.

Lawyers defending Timothy Jones Jr. called more than two dozen witnesses , including friends, relatives and mental health experts. They described his increased drug use and erratic behavior after his divorce and his fear of ending up in a mental institution like his mother.

But before psychiatrist Julie Rand Dorney testified Friday, none of the other mental health experts testified they thought Jones couldn’t tell right from wrong when he killed his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in 2014.

Prosecutors said at worst Jones’ mental problems were temporary and caused by synthetic marijuana.

