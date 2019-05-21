Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Downpours, runoff lead to decline in Chesapeake Bay’s health

May 21, 2019 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Scientists say the health of America’s largest estuary declined last year due to the effects of record-breaking precipitation.

Researchers at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the Chesapeake Bay an overall grade of 46% for 2018, down from 54% in 2017. All of the indicators factored into the bay’s health index declined or stayed flat last year. Its letter grade of “C” is unchanged.

Last year’s heavy downpours increased runoff sediments and more pollutants such as nitrogen and phosphorous washed into the water. The Baltimore area was deluged with 72 inches (183 centimeters) of rain, roughly 175% above normal rates.

Still, the annual report card released Tuesday stresses that overall trends show the Chesapeake improving significantly over years. Scientists say the bay’s long-term health trajectory remains positive.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.