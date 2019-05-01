Driver charged with vehicular homicide in bicyclists deaths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a New Orleans man on vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a March crash that left two bicyclists dead and seven injured.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s Office says the 16-count indictment against 32-year-old Tashonty Toney was returned Wednesday.

The deaths and injuries occurred March 2 near the route of a popular Mardi Gras parade. Police said a driver plowed through an occupied bike lane while speeding.

Police said Toney was at the scene after wrecking his car. He was jailed with bail set at more than $500,000.

He faces two vehicular homicide counts, seven counts involving the injuries and seven hit-and-run counts involving other damaged vehicles. A defense lawyer listed on court records did not immediately return a call for comment.

