Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Driver charged with vehicular homicide in bicyclists deaths

May 1, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a New Orleans man on vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a March crash that left two bicyclists dead and seven injured.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s Office says the 16-count indictment against 32-year-old Tashonty Toney was returned Wednesday.

The deaths and injuries occurred March 2 near the route of a popular Mardi Gras parade. Police said a driver plowed through an occupied bike lane while speeding.

Police said Toney was at the scene after wrecking his car. He was jailed with bail set at more than $500,000.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He faces two vehicular homicide counts, seven counts involving the injuries and seven hit-and-run counts involving other damaged vehicles. A defense lawyer listed on court records did not immediately return a call for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.