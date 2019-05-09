Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-home health worker ordered to pay $89K to theft victims

May 9, 2019 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas home health worker who was convicted of stealing jewelry and money from elderly clients has been ordered to pay $89,000 in restitution.

Thirty-three-year-old Dawn Becker also was placed on probation for five years and could be sent to prison if she fails to make regular restitution payments. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release that the thefts happened in 2017 and 2018 while Becker was working for three different home health companies in Wichita.

At the hearing, Becker said she was having financial difficulties and pawned stolen items or used her clients’ financial cards to get money. Bennett says Becker also was barred from working as a home health care worker or at a nursing home. Becker now lives in Reno County.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.