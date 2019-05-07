Listen Live Sports

Ex-Lyft driver accused of assaulting Chicago-area passenger

May 7, 2019 6:42 pm
 
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — A former Lyft ride-hailing driver is free on bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in suburban Chicago.

Alexander Sowa of Wheeling was arrested Thursday, the same day he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who later escaped his ride share car in Mount Prospect. The 34-year-old Sowa was also charged with kidnapping for allegedly holding the woman captive in the vehicle. He was released Tuesday after posting bail set at $10,000.

The alleged victim told authorities she had been drinking and called for a Lyft vehicle to take her from Elk Grove Village to Des Plaines. Instead he allegedly drove her to a Mount Prospect garage, where he sexually assaulted her.

It wasn’t immediately known if Sowa has an attorney.

In a statement, Lyft said the driver was immediately and permanently banned from its community. It also said the company reached out to the woman “to express our support.”

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

