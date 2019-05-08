Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Failed escape from Texas jail led to sprinklers set off

May 8, 2019 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Investigators in San Antonio say a man originally arrested on a trespassing count tried to escape through the ceiling of his cell but was caught after setting off some sprinklers.

The Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Fields of New Waverly was being held Wednesday on the initial count pending other charges. Authorities say Fields is expected to face escape and criminal mischief charges, plus assault on a public servant.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries pursuing the 24-year-old Fields, who was booked Tuesday.

Fields never left the secure jail area. He was located in the infirmary after allegedly climbing into the ceiling of his cell, getting into a stairwell and opening a sprinkler valve. Parts of the basement flooded.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Online records Wednesday did not list an attorney representing Fields.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.