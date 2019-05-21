Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fallen firefighter remembered as selfless public servant

May 21, 2019 10:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin firefighter killed by gunfire after responding to a medical call has been remembered as a proud father, loving husband, loyal friend and selfless public servant.

The funeral service for Mitchell Lundgaard Monday evening at Appleton Alliance Church included eulogies from family and friends. Longtime friend Justin Wisneski talked about how Lundgaard found his calling as a firefighter. Wisneski says Lundgaard switched his college major from architecture to pursue a career as a firefighter following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The 36-year-old Lundgaard, the father of three young boys, is the first Appleton firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1933. He was killed Thursday in the crossfire of a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who also died in the exchange of gunfire.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.