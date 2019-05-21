Fallen firefighter remembered as selfless public servant

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin firefighter killed by gunfire after responding to a medical call has been remembered as a proud father, loving husband, loyal friend and selfless public servant.

The funeral service for Mitchell Lundgaard Monday evening at Appleton Alliance Church included eulogies from family and friends. Longtime friend Justin Wisneski talked about how Lundgaard found his calling as a firefighter. Wisneski says Lundgaard switched his college major from architecture to pursue a career as a firefighter following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The 36-year-old Lundgaard, the father of three young boys, is the first Appleton firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1933. He was killed Thursday in the crossfire of a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who also died in the exchange of gunfire.

