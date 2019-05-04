Listen Live Sports

Family of Boy Scout who died says group was ‘fully prepared’

May 4, 2019 3:07 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed and died while on a troop hiking trip in the southern Arizona desert says he loved scouting and that he and fellow scouts and their leaders were experienced hikers “fully prepared” for their planned activities.

Joshua White of Goodyear died April 27 while at Picacho Peak State Park.

His family said in a statement released Friday night through the Boy Scouts that help was called immediately and life-saving measures taken “but unfortunately unable to revive him.”

Sheriff’s officials said the hikers had water but ran out at the top of the trail up 1,500-foot (457-meter) Picacho Peak.

Cause of death was not immediately available but sheriff’s officials said the boy showed signs of extreme dehydration and died on the way down.

