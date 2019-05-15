Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Family questions how inmate jailed 17 months got pregnant

May 15, 2019 3:54 am
 
ROCKFORD, Ala. (AP) — Relatives of a jailed Alabama woman are questioning how the woman became pregnant.

Al.com reports 26-year-old Latoni Daniel has been jailed for 17 months and is set to give birth to her first child this month. The U.S. National Guard veteran became pregnant while at a Coosa County jail in Rockford, but she says she has no memory of having sex.

Attorney Mickey McDermott says he believes his client was raped while taking sedatives prescribed to treat seizures. Daniel’s brother, Terrell Ransaw, says Daniel didn’t have seizures before she was jailed.

County District Attorney Jeff Willis says Daniel’s pregnancy is under investigation.

Daniel is accused of being the getaway driver in a fatal shooting and is charged with capital murder. She was transferred to another jail once her pregnancy was revealed.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

