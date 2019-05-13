Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Family sues Indiana pediatrician accused of sexual abuse

May 13, 2019 8:40 am
 
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who alleges he was sexually abused by a central Indiana pediatrician has filed a civil lawsuit.

The Indianapolis Star reports the child’s parents, identified in court records as Jane Doe and John Doe, are seeking damages from 41-year-old Dr. Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown.

Cavins’ attorney in the civil case isn’t commenting on the lawsuit, due to pending litigation. Cavins is awaiting trial and now faces accusations from five accusers.

Cavins is charged with child molestation involving a 12-year-old boy and sexual misconduct with a minor involving two other teenage boys. The 12-year-old came forward in February, accusing Cavins of fondling him. In April, a judge approved a motion from prosecutors to add two additional counts of child seduction.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

