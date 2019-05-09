Listen Live Sports

FBI looking at video showing Missouri cop kicking suspect

May 9, 2019 12:33 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The FBI is looking at police dashcam video that shows a suburban St. Louis officer kicking a suspect in the head while the man had his hands up.

The officer works for the town of Woodson Terrace. Dan Paulino, the police chief in neighboring Velda City, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a camera inside one of his patrol cars captured the April 14 incident.

Woodson Terrace police didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a phone message seeking comment about the incident.

Video posted by KMOV-TV shows an officer kicking 21-year-old Isaiah Forman while Forman is on the ground. Authorities say Forman was driving a stolen car that hit a St. Ann police officer’s car at the end of a chase. Police say the car was taken by another man in a carjacking.

Paulino said Wednesday that he could not release a copy of the video because the FBI, Woodson Terrace and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office had requested copies of it after it aired on KMOV.

The video shows Forman getting out of the vehicle with his hands up and lying on the ground while an officer suddenly runs in and kicks him in the head. Another officer then enters the frame and intervenes.

Forman was charged with second-degree assault on a special victim for crashing into the police car. The accused carjacker, Eddie Lee Edwards, 22, was charged with first-degree robbery.

Woodson Terrace has about 4,000 residents.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

