Federal prison guard indicted for beating inmate in Texas

May 2, 2019 5:34 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A former federal prison guard is facing criminal charges for allegedly beating an inmate at an East Texas facility and then falsifying a report about it.

A federal grand jury indicted Tavoris Bottley Wednesday with deprivation of rights and falsification of records over a 2017 incident at a prison complex in Beaumont.

The indictment says Bottley repeatedly punched an inmate in the head and then omitted that fact from a report, instead writing the inmate tried to assault staff.

Christopher Boss, president of the correctional officer’s union at Beaumont, says that Bottley resigned a couple months ago. An attorney for the 33-year-old former guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman said the agency could not provide any immediate comment Thursday afternoon.

