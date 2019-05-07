Listen Live Sports

Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 2020

May 7, 2019 10:30 am
 
KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — Fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota for the Fourth of July celebration in 2020.

Mount Rushmore’s fireworks were discontinued after 2009 due to concerns related to the pine beetle infestation that increased fire concerns in the Black Hills National Forest. The forest has since rebounded, and there have been advances in pyrotechnic safety.

Gov. Kristi Noem, federal Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith on Tuesday announced the resumption of fireworks. Noem said the agreement came after several months of meetings and discussions.

