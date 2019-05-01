Listen Live Sports

Florida man arrested in 1972 slaying of N Carolina woman

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested in one of North Carolina’s coldest cases: the 1972 slaying of a woman found bound and shot beside her 4-month-old baby.

The News & Observer reports 65-year-old Larry Joe Scott was arrested Monday in Bradenton and charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of 33-year-old Bonnie Neighbors.

Neighbors was kidnapped with her baby boy while on her way to pick up her 7-year-old son from school. Her body, and the living infant, were later found in a migrant worker house near Benson.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell says the investigation picked up after nearly 47 years when newer DNA technology pointed to Scott. State Attorney General Josh Stein says confirmatory testing is in process.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

