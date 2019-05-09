Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man gets life for slaying he blamed on sleepwalking

May 9, 2019 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he stabbed his roommate to death has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Palm Beach Post reports 26-year-old Randy Herman Jr. was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and sentenced. Herman argued that he was sleepwalking when he stabbed 21-year-old Brooke Preston more than 20 times at an area home in March 2017.

He testified he had no memory of the attack, just being covered in blood with a knife in his hand.

A forensic psychologist testified that Herman’s history of sleepwalking could explain the attack. Herman’s defense argued there was no motive or history of violence between the two. Investigators said Preston was preparing to move to New York.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Prosecutors rejected the sleepwalking claim, saying the attack was deliberate.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.