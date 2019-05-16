Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida officer faces manslaughter charge from shooting

May 16, 2019 11:20 am
 
< a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer who opened fire on a shoplifting suspect as he drove away is facing a manslaughter charge.

Jail records show that Orlando Police Officer Anthony Wongshue was arrested and then released early Thursday from the Orange County Jail after posting bond.

Orlando television station WESH reports Wongshue remains employed by the Orlando Police Department on an administrative status pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Wongshue and another officer were investigating a crash at an Orlando shopping plaza when they were told about a shoplifting by a group of people.

WESH says Wongshue and the other officer fired at one of the suspects, Juan Silva, as he drove away, killing him.

There were no online court records filed yet. It was unknown if Wongshue had an attorney.

