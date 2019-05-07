Florida residents want Trump to see post-hurricane suffering

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Residents in parts of the Florida Panhandle that were devastated by Hurricane Michael hope President Donald Trump gets a glimpse of their continued suffering when he arrives for a campaign rally this week.

Thousands of homes and businesses are still damaged, and many people are living in campers or tents. Some are awaiting home repairs, while others say they can’t find affordable housing.

Jessica Manson is living in a camper and says Trump should take care of his own before worrying about building a wall on the Mexican border.

Trump is planning a campaign rally Wednesday night in Panama City Beach, which escaped the worst damage. Nearby Panama City and Mexico Beach were smashed and still haven’t recovered fully.

Advertisement

The administration hasn’t said if Trump will visit hurricane victims.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.