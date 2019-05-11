Listen Live Sports

Florida teen dies of burns from 2017 New Year’s Eve bonfire

May 11, 2019 9:54 am
 
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager who was severely burned when she attempted to pour gasoline on a 2017 New Year’s Eve bonfire has died.

News outlets reported Saturday that the mother of 16-year-old Layne Chesney announced her death on social media. The girl lived 16 months after she was burned over 95% of her body.

Authorities say Chesney was sitting by the bonfire when she picked up a can of gasoline to fuel the fire. The can exploded in her hands, engulfing her in flames.

Doctors initially gave her only a 1% chance of survival. She endured about 200 surgeries and medical procedures.

Chesney was a softball standout, leading the Jensen Beach Wildcats to the 2017 Babe Ruth World Series and getting attention from college coaches when she was injured.

