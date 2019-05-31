Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Former accountant to plead guilty in college admissions scam

May 31, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery scheme has agreed to plead guilty in the sweeping case .

Court documents filed Friday show Steven Masera will also cooperate with authorities investigating the admissions scandal. He will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Masera was among 50 people charged in March with participating in the scheme. Prominent parents and athletic coaches at prestigious schools were also arrested.

Masera, of Folsom, California was an accountant and financial officer for admissions consultant Rick Singer’s business and foundation.

Advertisement

Singer has admitted to using his foundation to funnel bribes to coaches and others to help students get into top universities.

Singer pleaded guilty in March to charges including racketeering conspiracy.

____

This story has been corrected to reflect that the defendant’s last name is Masera, not Maseru.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.