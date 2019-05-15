Funeral planned for Georgia officer who was fatally shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A weekend funeral is planned for a Georgia police officer who was fatally shot as officers hunted for an armed robbery suspect.

Savannah police announced the funeral for Sgt. Kelvin Ansari is scheduled for Saturday. Ansari will be buried at Savannah’s historic Bonaventure Cemetery following a church service.

A news release from the police department says Ansari’s family will hold visitation at a local funeral home Thursday and Friday.

Ansari died at a hospital after he was shot late Saturday when police responded to an armed robbery outside a barber shop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the suspected robber, Edward Fuller III, shot the 50-year-old patrol sergeant and another officer. The GBI says Fuller was fatally shot by police.

Advertisement

The wounded officer survived a gunshot to the leg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.