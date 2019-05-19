Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Funeral set for Chicago woman strangled, baby cut from womb

May 19, 2019 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STICKNEY, Ill. (AP) — The visitation, funeral and burial will take place this week for a Chicago woman who was strangled and her baby cut from her womb .

According to Mount Auburn Funeral Home in the Chicago suburb of Stickney, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will have a two-day visitation on Thursday and Friday. The 19-year-old’s funeral will be Saturday morning at the funeral home, followed by burial at the adjoining memorial park.

Two women, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa, are charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death. Police found Ochoa-Lopez’s body early Thursday outside Clarisa Figueroa’s Chicago home. Police said Sunday that Ochoa-Lopez’s infant son remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, is charged with the concealment of a homicide. All three are ordered held without bond.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.