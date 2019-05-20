Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Georgia man’s sexual extortion case to go before grand jury

May 20, 2019 1:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A grand jury is set to hear the case of a Georgia man accused of threatening to share explicit photos of several Alabama women if the women didn’t meet him for sex.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 22-year-old Micheal Antonio Downing waived his preliminary hearing Friday, sending the case to the jury. He was arrested last month and charged with attempted sexual extortion, sexual extortion and second-degree human trafficking. University of Alabama police say Downing contacted the women over Instagram and paid them to video chat.

Police say Downing then offered the women more money to expose themselves. Authorities say he took screenshots and tried to extort the women. Two alerted police. Police say one woman met up with him and notified police when he attempted to extort her again.

___

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.