High school student’s racist prom proposal sign condemned

BELLVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school student’s prom proposal sign referencing black people picking cotton has been condemned by school officials as hurtful and inappropriate.

A photo that shows the boy holding the sign with a girl standing next to him was posted on Facebook. The sign says: “If I was black I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”

Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff issued a statement saying the district is “disappointed in the situation.”

She said the student removed the post and is remorseful. The student, who lives in the district but attends another school, won’t be allowed to attend Clear Fork High School’s prom.

A similar sign held up by a Florida high school student stirred a backlash last year.

