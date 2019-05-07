Immigration officials arrest man charged with killing 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal immigration agents on Tuesday arrested a suspected drunken driver who was free on bail after being charged with plowing into a Northern California trailer home and killing three sleeping family members.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Paul Prince said Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, is suspected of living in the country illegally. Prince said U.S. Border Patrol agents previously arrested Huazo-Jardinez in Arizona in 2011 and he voluntarily agreed to return to his native Mexico.

Prince said immigrations officials don’t know when Huazo-Jardinez re-entered the United States and declined to say where agents arrested him Tuesday.

Huazo-Jardinez was first arrested Saturday night in the rural community of Knights Landing outside of Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol said Huazo-Jardinez was intoxicated and speeding when the truck he was driving missed a sharp curve and slammed into the Pacheco family’s live-in trailer.

Advertisement

The accident killed Jose Pacheco, 38, Anna Pacheco, 34, and their son Angel Pacheco, 10. The Pachecos’ 11-year-old daughter remains in critical condition.

Huazo-Jardinez was released from the Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail Sunday after a judge refused CHP’s request for a $1 million bail, the Sacramento Bee reported . Jail records show Huazo-Jardinez listing a Yuba City address as his residence.

Prince said Huazo-Jardinez will remain in federal custody until his immigration status is determined.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.