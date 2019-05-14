Indiana site helps dedicate expanded Lewis and Clark trail

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A historic site in southern Indiana is now part of a new 1,200-mile (1,931-kilometer) expansion of the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail.

The News and Tribune reports national, state and local leaders gathered Monday at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center in Clarksville to officially recognize the trail’s expansion. Sen. Todd Young, who sponsored legislation about the designation, called it “a magnificent day.”

The expanded recognition includes areas in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and new portions of trail in Illinois and Missouri.

The expedition across the western U.S. by explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark officially started in 1804, but Lewis and Clark met up a year earlier in Clarksville, Indiana, as they prepared for the journey. One new sign notes that meeting.

