Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indianapolis officer shot responding to shoplifting call

May 5, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer has been shot after responding to a call about a shoplifter.

Cpt. Jerry Leary says the shooting happened Sunday evening when an officer spotted a suspect and a struggle ensued. An officer was shot and the suspect fled.

The suspect was apprehended later.

The officer was treated at the scene and was alert and conscious. The officer has not been identified pending notification of family.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.