Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Injured snowboarder, climbing partner rescued off Denali

May 13, 2019 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — An injured snowboarder and a climbing partner were rescued off North America’s tallest mountain four days after the climber was injured in a snowboarding accident.

Denali National Park’s helicopter pilot and rangers conducted the airlift of the two climbers Sunday off the mountain about 180 miles north of Anchorage.

The climber was injured in a snowboard fall while descending Windy Corner. They used a satellite phone to alert authorities and then waited out a storm and high winds at the 13,500 feet.

The ranger patrol and a nurse were able to climb to the pair Saturday to conduct a medical assessment and fortify them with more supplies until they could be rescued.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Weather cleared on Sunday, and the park’s high-altitude helicopter was used in the rescue of the two.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.