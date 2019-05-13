Listen Live Sports

Iowa boy tells investigator he hadn’t been outside in months

May 13, 2019 11:21 am
 
KNOXVFILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Iowa boy whose bedroom was covered in plastic sheeting told an investigator that he hadn’t been outside in several months.

His parents have been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and neglect. Marion County court records say 49-year-old Rocky Wooldridge and 43-year-old Jennifer Wooldridge, of Knoxville, are scheduled for arraignment June 6. The records don’t list an attorney.

Rocky Wooldridge has pleaded not guilty to the child endangerment and neglect charges and to three weapons counts. His trial on the weapons counts is scheduled to begin June 24.

A criminal complaint says the Iowa Human Services Department in March reported only one blanket in the boy’s room, along with wet underwear and the plastic sheeting.

The complaint also says the boy had injuries consistent with child abuse.

