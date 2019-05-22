Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Kansas Christian school founder acquitted of child sex abuse

May 22, 2019 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The co-founder of a suburban Kansas City school has been found not guilty of child sexual abuse charges.

Fox4KC reports 49-year-old Dennis Creason was acquitted Tuesday on several counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Creason and his wife, of Bonner Springs, co-founded founded Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee. He was accused of lewd fondling or touching of children under the age of 14 between 2009 and early 2018.

Oaklawn Christian School closed following Creason’s arrest.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Creason testified during the trial that he never had sexual contact with the children. His attorneys argued the five girls who testified were coached about what to say.

But prosecutors argued the children were afraid of Creason and had no reason to lie.

___

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.