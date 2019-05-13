Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Last section of old Tappan Zee Bridge removed

May 13, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The last section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge has been hauled away for disassembly.

Crews began lowering the 600-foot (185-meter), 5,500-ton (5,590-metric ton) section on Thursday. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says Monday that barges were used to transport the final piece of the bridge offsite where it will be broken down.

Meanwhile, crews are working to raise and salvage pieces of the bridge that fell into the Hudson during an earlier explosive demolition.

The old bridge opened in 1955 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City to link Westchester and Rockland counties. The span underscored America’s aging infrastructure before Cuomo pushed through plans for its replacement, named the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his father, the late governor.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The nearly $4 billion Cuomo bridge fully opened to traffic last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.