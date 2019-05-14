Man charged after 2 women beaten to death in Michigan

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two women who were found fatally beaten after he allegedly showed cellphone photos of the bodies to police during a traffic stop in mid-Michigan.

Authorities went to court Monday to get warrants against 27-year-old Kiernan Brown of Delta Township in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston. Police found their bodies Friday in separate Lansing-area communities.

Brown is due in court Tuesday. Records don’t yet list a defense lawyer for him.

Authorities say Brown was arrested following a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 69. Police began searching for him after an ex-girlfriend reported he was violating a personal protection order by knocking on her door and sending disturbing text messages. She’s not among the victims.

