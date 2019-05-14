Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with abducting 4-year-old girl to stand trial

May 14, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 20-year-old man charged with abducting a 4-year-old girl from her Pennsylvania home and stuffing her into a wooden trunk has waived his preliminary hearing on kidnapping, indecent assault and other charges.

Thomas Dewald is set to stand trial after waiving Tuesday’s court appearance in Franklin County.

Police say Dewald entered a home’s unlocked front door on April 25, snatched the girl from her bed, and bound and put her in a trunk at his grandparents’ house. State police say the child managed to escape and was found safe near the house where Dewald had been staying in Waynesboro, about 165 miles (265 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Authorities say Dewald told troopers he had been scoping out children who he thought lived in “deplorable conditions.”

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dewald remains jailed without bail.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.