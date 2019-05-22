Listen Live Sports

Man dies in 3rd fatal Alaska plane crash in 8 days

May 22, 2019 1:57 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say a 75-year-old man died after he became trapped inside a small plane that crashed in Prince William Sound.

The death of William Resinger of Palmer marks the third fatal plane crash in aircraft-reliant Alaska in eight days. Altogether, nine people have died since a May 13 midair collision of two sightseeing planes killed six.

Alaska State Troopers say Resinger was among two passengers in a plane piloted by 56-year-old Scott Johannes of Wasilla when the crash occurred Tuesday during an attempted landing in Cascade Bay.

The Coast Guard says good Samaritan rescuers picked up those on board the Cessna A185F Skywagon.

Troopers say Resinger was extricated, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Johannes and the surviving passenger were flown to an Anchorage hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

