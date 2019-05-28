Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man drowns in Oklahoma lake in rescue of girl who survived

May 28, 2019 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VERDEN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old man has drowned in a southwestern Oklahoma lake while helping to save a girl who survived.

Troopers say the body of Zachary A. Tryon of Chickasha was recovered at 8:18 p.m. Monday from Lake Chickasha, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says Tryon was on a boat with two other men when they noticed a girl struggling in the water nearby. All three men jumped into the water to help and the other two men eventually returned the girl safely to shore. But troopers say Tryon disappeared beneath the surface Monday evening and didn’t resurface.

The patrol says his body was recovered in about 8 feet of water. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a life vest.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.