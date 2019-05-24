Listen Live Sports

Man freed in ‘doppleganger’ case facing federal indictment

May 24, 2019 8:40 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who was released from prison and awarded $1 million for his wrongful conviction has been indicted on weapons and drug charges.

Federal prosecutors say Richard Jones is charged in a five-count indictment returned Wednesday by a grand jury. He is charged with possessing cocaine and methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of weapons.

The Kansas City Star reports Jones’ original conviction became known as the “doppleganger” case after he was wrongfully convicted of a robbery that he said was committed by someone who looks like him.

Eyewitnesses said Jones committed the robbery in 1999 in Roeland Park, Kansas. But the witnesses recanted their identification and evidence pointed to a man who looks like Jones.

He was released from prison in 2017 after serving 17 years in prison.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

