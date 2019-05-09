Listen Live Sports

Man gets 10-year prison sentence for deadly Kansas shooting

May 9, 2019 11:16 am
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in an October 2017 shooting that killed three people and wounded two others in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Ahmad Rayton, of Topeka, had been sentenced for attempted voluntary manslaughter. Rayton was one of three men arrested in the days after gunfire erupted as people were leaving bars, concerts and other events on the main downtown Lawrence street.

The victims were 22-year-old Leah Brown, of Shawnee; 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, of Topeka; and 24-year-old Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, of Topeka. Two others were wounded but survived.

A second defendant pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, and a third man is scheduled to go on trial in June on three counts of murder.

