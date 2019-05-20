Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man gets 40 years for starting shooting that killed boy

May 20, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A 21-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for starting a gunfight that killed a 6-year-old boy.

The Miami Herald reports Irwen Pressley was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to murder.

Miami-Dade police say Pressley and two other young men targeted a rival at the Blue Lake Village Apartments in February 2016. Authorities say Pressley fired at the other man, who fled and fired back. Other people also began to shoot.

A stray bullet hit King Carter, who had been walking to a nearby store. Protest marches were held following his slaying.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Pressley’s getaway driver, Leonard Adams, was sentenced to a year of house arrest after he cooperated with prosecutors. Another man, who claimed he didn’t fire because his gun jammed, was sentenced to five years.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.