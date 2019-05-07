Listen Live Sports

Man officers subdued with stun gun, pepper spray dies

May 7, 2019 6:05 pm
 
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in South Dakota say a man died after allegedly trying to assault multiple people and being subdued by officers with pepper spray and a stun gun.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremiah Janis of Rapid City was in an “excited delirium.” The Rapid City Journal reports the U.S. National Library of Medicine says the term typically is associated with drug use, but police say they don’t yet know the cause.

Authorities say Janis on Monday damaged vehicles, tried to fight with people in a vehicle, and broke a window at a motel and entered a room, where the occupant hit him several times with a baseball bat.

After Janis was subdued by Rapid City officers he was taken to a hospital, where he died. An autopsy was completed but authorities are waiting for more tests to determine the cause of death.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

