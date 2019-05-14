Man sentenced in wife’s death; some remains found in cement

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 27 to 40 years in prison for the slaying of his wife, whose remains were found in suburban Detroit , including some embedded in cement.

WDIV-TV reports 30-year-old Gregory McQueen of Detroit was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder and mutilation of a body.

He apologized, saying “my actions were not intentional.”

Human bones were found in August 2018 in Ecorse and prosecutors say more bones and clothing soon were discovered. In September 2018, police found large pieces of cement with embedded human remains that were later identified as belonging to 28-year-old Alisha McQueen.

The mother of five was reported missing by a relative in March 2018. Prosecutors say the couple lived apart at the time she was reported missing.

