Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man sets himself on fire outside Alabama Walmart

May 17, 2019 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — After a man set himself on fire outside a Walmart store in Alabama, authorities say they are trying to understand why he did it.

Athens Fire Chief Floyd Johnson tells news outlets that a man doused himself with gasoline and ran into the store before coming outside and setting himself ablaze.

Police were using fire extinguishers from their patrol cars to extinguish the flames when fire crews arrived.

Johnson says it’s unclear whether the man suffered from mental illness or set fire to himself for another reason.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the man was taken to a local hospital before being sent by helicopter ambulance to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was reported in stable condition Friday.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s name.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.