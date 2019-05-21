Listen Live Sports

Man who died while working on sign in Indiana was crushed

May 21, 2019 7:45 am
 
DYER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois man who died while working on a sign at a restaurant in northwestern Indiana was accidentally pinned and crushed.

Police in Dyer issued an update Monday on the investigation into the death of 62-year-old Terry Mirkov of Crete, Illinois.

Mirkov was pronounced dead after crews responded Sunday to Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage to a call about a possible electrocution. Police say a review of surveillance video, however, determined that Mirkov was working in a lift bucket attached to a van when the unoccupied van rolled, pinning him against the sign.

Police believe the van, which was running, slipped out of gear and into reverse. Mirkov had internal injuries and the Lake County coroner’s office in its preliminary report classified the death as an accident.

