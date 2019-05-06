Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Minnesota boy left in car for hours, dies; father charged

May 6, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old Minnesota boy died after his father left him in a hot SUV for hours while he worked.

The father, 26-year-old Kristopher Taylor of Apple Valley, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The boy died Saturday in St. Paul. Authorities say Taylor left the child in the vehicle for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field. Taylor returned to the SUV at about 5:15 p.m. to find the boy was stiff.

The temperature reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and the criminal complaint says the boy was in the sun.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Taylor told police he left the window open a crack and gave the boy a hand-held video game.

It isn’t clear whether Taylor has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.