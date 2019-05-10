Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Missing man’s body found in container at Philadelphia home

May 10, 2019 10:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 70-year-old man reported missing in Philadelphia has been found in a large plastic storage container in a city home.

But it’s not yet known what caused his death or how he ended up in the container.

WPVI-TV reports Robert Derer’s relatives had reported him missing after they couldn’t contact him for three days, and his body was discovered Thursday night.

Derer did not live in the home where he was found but was a frequent visitor.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Authorities reportedly saw some things at the residence that made them suspicious, so they obtained a search warrant and soon found the body.

Police told WPVI they were questioning a 25-year-old man in connection to the death, but further details were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.