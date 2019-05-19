Listen Live Sports

Missing red panda found safe in tree outside Fargo zoo

May 19, 2019
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A red panda who escaped his compound at a zoo in North Dakota has been found, grooming himself in a tree outside the facility.

Sheffield the red panda was reported missing from the Red River Zoo in Fargo on Thursday morning.

KFGO reports that he was found a day later perched in a tree near the zoo. Workers lured him from the tree with food and restored him to his home in the zoo.

The red panda is an endangered species.

Officials say more than 25% of Chinese red pandas found in zoos across the country were born at the Fargo zoo.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

